Nestlé using satellite tech to monitor its palm oil supply chain

Nestlé is implementing a satellite-based service to monitor the entirety of its global palm oil supply chain in a bid to reach its ‘2020 No Deforestation’ commitment.

The service, named Starling, was developed by Airbus and The Forest Trust (TFT) as a global verification system evidencing that no deforestation is taking place throughout the supply chain.

“In 2010, we made a No Deforestation commitment stating that all our products globally will not be associated with deforestation by 2020,” said Magdi Batato, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations, Nestlé S.A.

By 2017, the company said that 63% of its global supply chain was deforestation-free.

“In order to accelerate this journey, we have worked with Airbus and TFT since mid-2016 to embark on a pilot project over the Perak landscape in Malaysia,” he added.

“Starling satellite monitoring is a game changer to achieve transparency in our supply chain and we are pleased to extend this collaboration to cover 100% of Nestlé’s global palm oil supply chains by the end of the year.

“We will also extend this program to cover our pulp and paper supply chains next year as well as soya at a later stage.”

Starling uses cutting-edge technology combining high-resolution radar and optical satellite imagery to provide unbiased year-round monitoring of land cover changes and forest cover disturbances.

Data collected along with its analytics enable companies to manage risks and perform field intervention strategies to drive changes.

