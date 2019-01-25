Nestlé positions new Bonjorno site as Egypt’s coffee export hub

Nestlé has extended and strengthened its coffee capabilities in the MENA region after inaugurating the new Bonjorno coffee factory in Egypt.

The company picked up the Bonjorno brand back in January 2017 after acquiring Egyptian instant coffee specialist Caravan Marketing Company SAE.

The new 12,740 sqm factory makes good on that acquisition and boasts some of the most advanced coffee making technologies.

This includes eight state-of-the-art production lines of soluble coffee mixes which has a capacity of 14,000 tonnes. Nestlé said this will be able to reach between 22,000 and 44,000 tonnes in the future.

“We are delighted to inaugurate this new factory, which uses Nestlé’s strong manufacturing & innovation capabilities to leverage the most advanced technology,” said Executive Vice President and Head of Operations Nestlé S.A., Magdi Batato.

“This factory reflects Nestlé’s ambition to invest in Egypt and foster the development of the rapidly growing soluble coffee segment, which has been gaining popularity among Egyptians.

“We aim to have the Bonjorno factory as an export hub for coffee in the region.”

