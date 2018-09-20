Nestlé launches organic versions of family favourite cereals

Nestlé is meeting consumer demand for organic food products for the family by launching organic versions of its family-favourite brands.

Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), the maker of Nestlé Breakfast Cereals, is releasing organic versions of Chocapic, Nesquik and Cheerios.

Nestlé said that the launch “gives parents a convenient way to access tasty organic breakfast cereals, from the brands already trusted and enjoyed by families across the world”.

“We know that consumers’ preference for organic products has grown over the last few years. Organic cereal options for the entire family remain limited,” said David Clark, CEO of Cereal Partners Worldwide.

“We are excited that the launch of the Organic Nestlé Breakfast Cereal range addresses the need for tasty and fun options, providing parents with a high quality, nutritious choice that the family will love to eat.”

