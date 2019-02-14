Nestlé launches first range of Starbucks branded coffee products

Nestlé has launched the first range of Starbucks branded coffee products since securing global rights last year.

The 24-strong range includes whole bean and roast and ground coffee, as well as the first-ever Starbucks capsules.

These capsules were developed using Nestlé’s Nespresso and Nescafé Dolce Gusto proprietary coffee and system technologies.

In August 2018, the two organisations came together and forged a global coffee alliance which as well as boosting sales growth and market reach also emphasised sustainability.

The range of products are made from 100% high-quality arabica coffee, which Nestlé said has been “ethically sourced from farmers in the world’s premier coffee growing regions”.

Nestlé will begin rolling out these products in several markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and the US.

The products will become widely available in grocery stores as well as major online platforms.

Like this: Like Loading...