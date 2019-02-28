In brief: Nestlé launches first organic Nescafé product in UK

Nestlé has this month launched the first organic version of its premium Nescafé brand in the UK.

Made using 100% organic Arabica beans, Nescafé Gold Organic launches in Sainsbury’s stores this month.

“This is our first organic offering from Nescafé,” said Neil Stephens, who heads up Nescafé in the UK and Ireland.

“Demand for organic products continues to grow in Britain and remains a big factor for many consumers, particularly those interested in the environmental benefits of going organic.”

Nescafé Gold Organic displays the European organic logo, making it easy for customers to see it has passed the rigorous and strict rules covering its organic production.

