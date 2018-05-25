Nestlé launch meat-free brand Garden Gourmet in UK

Nestlé is introducing its meat-free Garden Gourmet range to the UK inspired by the growing adoption of a flexitarian diets among Brits.

Garden Gourmet offers an exciting variety of scrumptious meat alternatives made with the highest quality ingredients.

Nestlé’s chefs and nutritionists have worked together using ingredients we all know and love to develop a range of 12 delicious plant-based products, ranging from meat-free burgers, mince and chicken style pieces to exciting veggie flavours, including quinoa and broccoli bakes and bright beetroot falafel.

“We’ve been working hard to offer something different to consumers and have developed a versatile range of delicious meat-free products packed with flavour to make sure there is no need to compromise on taste ever again,” said Paula Jordan, Managing Director of Nestlé’s UK Food Division.

“We believe that vegetarian cooking is more than just cooking vegetables; it’s about new tastes, flavours and an exciting experience, as well as leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

“Meat-free doesn’t have to mean excitement free and Garden Gourmet is here to help revolutionise the vegetarian category by banishing bland and livening up mealtimes with a fantastic range of delicious veggie products.”

All the products within the range are made with no artificial flavours or preservatives.

The new products launch in Sainsbury’s and Ocado this week.

