Nestlé takes aim at iron deficiency with newly acquired technology

Nestlé has acquired a new technology to address iron deficiency without adversely affecting the taste of food or beverages.

Ferri Pro was developed by Massey University researchers at the Riddet Institute Centre of Research Excellence (CoRE).

“The technology was developed to help to address the world’s most important nutritional deficiency, with over 1.6 billion people suffering from iron deficiency anaemia,” says Riddet Institute Director Harjinder Singh, who led the research team.

“But our goal was to not only address iron deficiency but address it without impacting the product quality.

“So, we developed a novel protein-iron complex using food-grade materials and a unique processing method.

“The complex has substantially superior functionality compared with other products in the market.

“It provides advantages over other sources of iron present in foods, including ferrous sulphate, the recognised leading iron supplement.”

Petra Klassen Wigger, Head of Nutrition, Health and Wellness at Nestlé, said: “Through this collaboration with Massey University, we will have access to an innovative technology that enables us to effectively fortify our foods and beverages without compromising the quality and taste.”

Massey Vice-Chancellor Jan Thomas added: “Anaemia effects 25-30% of the population, and about half the cases are due to iron deficiency.

“Nestlé are in an unparalleled position to fortify foods with Ferri Pro to enhance the health and well-being of millions of people.”

