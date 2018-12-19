Nestlé investing $154 in innovative Mexican coffee factory

Nestlé Mexico is investing $154 million to open a cutting-edge coffee production centre in Veracruz.

The new facility will implement state-of-the-art technologies for processing coffee as well as reducing water and energy consumption.

It will utilise clean energies as well as the treatment and recirculation of process water which, Nestlé says, will recover 100% of the coffee waste to produce energy.

It will have the aim to process 20,000 tons of green coffee annually and will operate under an advanced system of operational management meeting global quality and safety standards.

In a first phase, the centre will generate 250 direct jobs and 2,500 indirect jobs with the potential to reach 1,200 direct jobs and 12,000 indirect jobs at the end of the three stages of its expansion, including the support for the training of young people through the dual training model.

Fausto Costa, CEO of Nestlé México, said: “This new investment in Veracruz confirms our commitment to Mexico and its people; the country’s economic stability and competitiveness have been fundamental factors to strengthen us as Nestlé’s fifth largest market worldwide.”

In Veracruz, Nestlé buys more than $1,900 million pesos in raw materials from more than 10,000 producers annually.

