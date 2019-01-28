Nestlé ice cream brand joins Loop reusable packaging initiative

Nestlé brand Häagen-Dazs has become the official ice cream partner for the pilot Loop project in New York launching sometime over the next few months.

Loop is a first of its kind subscription home delivery service for foods and household goods with reusable packaging. It was created by recycling organisation TerraCycle with Nestlé a founding investor and partner.

Loop deliveries are made to the consumer’s front door step in customised, durable packaging that is then collected, cleaned, refilled and re-used.

“Loop provides a much-needed innovation platform, challenging companies to take a fresh look at our value chains and integrate reusable product packaging as part of our efforts to waste-reduction,” said Laurent Freixe, Nestlé CEO for Zone Americas.

“Nestlé is proud to be a founding investor and partner of Loop. It’s a critical part of our commitment to work with consumers to protect our planet for future generations.”

With the launch of Loop, Häagen-Dazs is debuting a reusable double-walled steel ice cream container that elevates the consumer experience and keeps the ice cream at optimal condition during transport and consumption.

The canister design ensures that when opened, the ice cream melts more quickly at the top than at the bottom of the container. This allows people to enjoy every scoop in perfect condition.

This comes just days after Nestlé pledged to accelerate action to tackle plastic waste and fulfil its commitment to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

