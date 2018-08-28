Nestlé gains global license to sell Starbucks products

Nestlé has closed the deal granting it access to perpetual global rights to market Starbucks good and products around the globe.

Together, the two companies will work on Starbucks’ range of roast and ground coffee and well as whole beans and instant and portioned coffee.

According to a company release, Nestlé will use the resources of both companies to enhance Starbucks’ product offering worldwide.

“This partnership demonstrates our growth agenda in action, giving Nestlé an unparalleled position in the coffee business with a full suite of innovative brands,” said Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider.

For Nestlé, the deal strengthens its coffee portfolio in the North American premium roast and ground and portioned coffee business.

It also unlocks global expansion in grocery and foodservice for the Starbucks brand, utilising the global reach of Nestlé.

“This global coffee alliance with Nestlé is a significant strategic milestone for the growth of Starbucks,” said Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of Starbucks.

Some 500 Starbucks employees in the United States and Europe will join the Nestlé family, with the majority based in Seattle and London.

The international expansion of the business will be led from Nestlé’s global headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.

