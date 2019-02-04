Nestlé disclosing suppliers as it targets full supply chain transparency

In a bid to enhance its supply chain transparency, Nestlé has revealed that it will disclose the list of its suppliers alongside a variety of data of its fifteen priority commodities.

Nestlé said these fifteen priority commodities cover 95% of its annual sourcing of raw materials.

In what it claims is “the first disclosure of its kind in the industry”, Nestlé aims to accelerate its journey to reach full supply chain transparency.

Magdi Batato, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations, Nestlé, said: “Consumers want to know what is in their food and where it comes from.

“Therefore, transparency in our supply chains is essential, and we will continue to lead in this area.

“Following the public disclosure of our palm oil and pulp and paper supply chains last year, we are now pleased to release supply chain information for soya, meat (beef, pork, veal, lamb/mutton), hazelnuts and vanilla.”

He added: “By mid-2019, we will also publish the supply chain information for our other priority commodities, which include seafood, coconut, vegetables, spices, coffee, cocoa, dairy, poultry, eggs, cereals and sugar.”

The disclosure includes the list of direct suppliers, upstream locations and country of origins as well as total volume sourced for each commodity.

