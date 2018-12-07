Nestlé launching dedicated research institute for sustainable packaging

Nestlé has created a dedicated research institute for the discovery and development of “functional, safe and environmentally-friendly” packaging solutions.

The company said the new Institution of Packaging Sciences, is part of its commitment to make its packaging 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025.

“We want to be a leader in developing the most sustainable packaging solutions for our food and beverage products,” said CEO Mark Schneider.

“To achieve this, we are enhancing our research capabilities to develop new packaging materials and solutions.

“Through this, we hope to address the growing packaging waste problem, in particular plastics. We aim to minimise our impact on the natural environment while safely delivering to our consumers healthier and tastier products.”

The Nestlé Institute of Packaging Sciences will be located in Lausanne, Switzerland. It will employ around 50 people and include a state-of-the-art laboratory complex as well as facilities for rapid prototyping.

In close collaboration with the Company’s global R&D network, academic partners, suppliers and start-ups, the institute will evaluate the safety and functionality of various sustainable packaging materials.

Research focus areas will include recyclable, biodegradable or compostable polymers, functional paper, as well as new packaging concepts and technologies to increase the recyclability of plastic packaging.

The new solutions will be tested in various product categories, before they are rolled out across Nestlé’s global portfolio.

Stefan Palzer, Nestlé’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “Packaging plays a crucial role in helping us deliver safe and nutritious products to our consumers.

“The new Institute of Packaging Sciences will enable us to accelerate the redesign of our packaging solutions.

“Cutting-edge science as well as a close collaboration with globally leading academic institutions and industrial partners will deliver a pipeline of highly performing environmentally friendly packaging solutions.”

Like this: Like Loading...