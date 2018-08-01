Natural Products Scandinavia & the Nordic Organic Food Fair return

Preparations for Natural Products Scandinavia and the Nordic Organic Food Fair 2018 are now well underway, as the Nordic region’s biggest trade shows for natural and organic open its visitor registration for 2018.

Showcasing the best choice of eco and clean label products from around the world, highly reputable co-located events for over 5,000 buyers and industry professionals will return to MalmöMässan, in Sweden, on 14-15 November.

When it comes to buying organic, and understanding the importance of natural, sustainable lifestyles, Nordic consumers lead the way.

Helping to drive this footfall, Natural Products Scandinavia and the Nordic Organic Food Fair provide a perfectly timed opportunity for visiting buyers, retailers, wholesalers and distributors to see and sample the next-wave of eco-living, natural health and organic food and drink concepts to put in their stores.

“Once again we’re thrilled to bring the Natural Products Scandinavia and the Nordic Organic Food Fair to MalmöMässan in November, and whilst this wonderful industry continues to grow year on year, the 2018 show promises to be bigger and better than ever before,” said Portfolio Director Fiona Allen.

“We have new exhibitors, new feature areas and exciting new regions including some of the most innovative manufacturers and suppliers working in the natural and organic market today. Many won’t be appearing at any other show in Sweden – so we’re confident in saying that every new product innovation that our visitors need to know about will be at the show!”

What’s new for 2018?

Thanks to an increase in capacity, the co-located events will feature 100 more natural and certified organic exhibitors (500 in total) and two new dynamic feature areas – making 2018 its biggest and most varied show yet.

Visitors can sample the latest products (some launching for the first time at the show) from 15 of the most exciting ‘up-and coming’ companies in the new Start-Up Zone – allowing visitors to stay ahead of the curve with newness and trends.

And if fresh produce is on the menu, another exciting feature for 2018 includes the new Fresh Produce Market Place Area – featuring a vibrant selection of the best organic fruit and vegetables from around the world.

Even more international appeal

The international pavilions are always a big draw for visitors at the show. With previous regions including Greece, Austria, Italy and Estonia, this year is expecting to feature even more natural and organic produce from around the world.

Of course, the event is not only reserved for new products. The show’s three theatres (Natural Theatre, Organic Theatre and the Natural Beauty Theatre) will feature a wealth of inspiring expertise, case studies, and debates on pertinent issues and challenges facing the industry today, whilst providing ideas and opportunities for the future ahead. Previous hot topics have included: sustainable development, ‘fake-food’, eco-packaging, organic policy, wellness and self-care trends, certification and labelling, allergy, holistic health and food waste.

Free registration now open

Natural Products Scandinavia and the Nordic Organic Food Fair will return to Malmö, Sweden, on Wednesday and Thursday 14-15 November.

For more information and to register for a free trade ticket, please visit www.naturalproductsscandinavia.com or www.nordicorganicfoodfair.com.

