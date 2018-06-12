Moy Park bolsters production sites with £18m investment

Poultry producer Moy Park has invested over £18 million across a number of its sites in Lincolnshire.

The investment is part of a wider programme focussed on enhancing operations across its agriculture and processing facilities, boosting production to a record 6 million birds per week in response to growing customer demand.

Supply Chain Director Keith Irvine said: “We are committed to continued investment in our production facilities to ensure that we are able to lead the industry in innovation, food safety, quality and efficiency.”

He added: “These investments in state of the art processes will enable us to take another large step forward as a business and will provide fantastic development opportunities for our people.”

At its Anwick facility in Lincolnshire, Moy Park has completed a £6 million investment which saw the company refresh the factory’s layout and install state-of-the-art equipment including robotic and automation technology.

A £12 million investment is also underway at the company’s nearby Grantham facility which will see the installation of new, high-tech mixing and processing equipment as well as the creation of Moy Park’s first fully contained “Free From” factory within the Grantham site.

This follows the opening of a £20 million state-of-the-art hatchery at Newark-on-Trent in Nottinghamshire by the firm. Hatching 2.5 million chicks per week, it is the largest single-build hatchery in the UK.

