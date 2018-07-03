Morrisons raise £5m for charity in less than 17 months

Morrisons has raised £5 million in less than 18 months for its charity partner, meaning it is on course to break its fundraising record.

The partnership with young people’s cancer charity, CLIC Sargent, is proving so successful that the supermarket has extended its fundraising target to £10 million by 2020. That is £2 million more than originally forecast at the start of the partnership in February 2017.

David Scott, Head of Corporate Services, said: “Our colleagues and customers have thrown themselves into fundraising for CLIC Sargent, and we are fundraising faster than ever before. That’s why we have decided to extend our target to £10 million, which will make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people facing cancer.”

To date, Morrisons has raised funds that have enabled 3168 families to receive a grant to help pay for hospital parking, travel costs and basic provisions. The money has also funded a team of Nurse Educators who will work with community hospitals so confident cancer care can be delivered locally. That means less travel and disruption to family life. The 4015 children and young people diagnosed with cancer each year will also be able to access support and information anywhere and at any time, thanks to a Morrisons-funded transformation of CLIC Sargent’s digital services.

Kate Lee, Chief Executive of CLIC Sargent – the UK’s leading charity supporting children and young people with cancer – said: “Cancer leaves families emotionally and financially devastated. It means mounting bills, disruptively long commutes for treatment and fear over the future. We can’t stop cancer, but we can limit the damage it causes, and with Morrisons support we can fight for more young lives than ever before. Thank you to every colleague and customer for supporting this life-changing partnership.”

