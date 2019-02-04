Report highlights more communication post-strawberry tampering

A report released by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) on last year’s strawberry tampering incident highlights the need for improved communications during incidents, with an emphasis on those involving criminal matters.

“The government has already acted in response to this incident by strengthening penalties for intentional contamination of food and helping FSANZ progress their review into high-risk horticulture sectors,” said Mark Booth, CEO of FSANZ.

“The report’s recommendations, once implemented, will help ensure an improved response to any future incidents.

“These improvements will support our growers and ensure Australians can continue to trust in our effective and responsive food safety system.”

Mr Booth said several recommendations focused on improved communication in incidents involving criminal investigations, as well as a review of existing food incident protocols.

