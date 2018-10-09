Mondelēz commits to making all packaging recyclable by 2025

Mondelēz International is committing to making all its packaging recyclable by 2025 as part of its ongoing efforts to create a circular packaging economy.

Mondelēz said it will work in partnerships so that packaging can be collected and recycled in markets around the world as it works to deliver its long-term goal for zero-net waste packaging.

“As the global snacking leader, we’re committing to using sustainably-sourced materials and recyclable packaging as part of our active contribution to reduce packaging waste and establish a circular economy for packaging,” said Rob Hargrove, Executive Vice President, Research, Development, Quality and Innovation.

“Plastic waste and its impact on the planet is a broad, systemic issue that our consumers care deeply about, and which requires a holistic response.

“Together with partners from across the industry, as well as public and private entities, we can help to develop practical solutions that result in a positive environmental impact.”

Targeting Zero-net Waste Packaging

Achieving its recyclable packaging aims will comprise two key objectives. Firstly, making it easier for consumers to recycle packaging and, secondly, supporting industry coalitions to improve recycling rates.

In order to achieve the above, the company has committed to making all packaging from recyclable material by 2025.

Further, all paper-based packaging will be sustainably sourced by 2020, while 65 million kg of packaging material worldwide will be eliminated by 2020.

Part of solution will see the company providing customers with better information. To that end, Mondelēz says that recycling information will be provided by 2025.

