Mondelēz launch Dairy Milk with 30% less sugar

Mondelēz International is launching a range of lower sugar options of some of its most popular chocolate bars in the UK.

This includes the company’s iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk which will be available with 30% less sugar from 2019.

The new bar will sit alongside the standard bar on shelves, offering consumers a choice. The company said the launch is part of its commitment in tackling obesity in the UK.

The launch follows a two-year process during which time a twenty-strong team of scientists, nutritionists and chocolatiers at the company’s Ready and Bournville R&D facilities came together.

Their aim was to find a way to achieve the same sweetness in its standard Dairy Milk bar whilst slashing sugar content by 30% with no artificial sweeteners, colours or preservatives.

The team has successfully replaced the physical functionality of the sugar in solid chocolate in a way that not only preserves the structure of chocolate but also retains the texture and taste profile of Dairy Milk.

Mondelēz said that, if successful with consumers, it will look to apply the same approach to other Cadbury Dairy Milk products.

This principle launch is the first of a number of lower sugar innovations planned for the UK market over the coming two years, the company said.

Among these are Cadbury Boost+ Protein which will contain 12g of protein per bar and 32% less sugar than the standard Boost bar.

