Mondelēz invests $200m in Czech biscuit plant to boost European growth

Mondelēz International has invested $200 million since 2014 in its Opava biscuit manufacturing facility, which produces Oreo, belVita, Milka and Cadbury for the European market.

“The investment in our Opava plant is a great example of our global effort to build a world-class supply chain that reduces complexity and increases flexibility while being cost-conscious,” said Daniel Myers, Executive Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain.

Hubert Weber, EVP and President, Mondelēz Europe, added: “The five state-of-the-art manufacturing Lines of the Future installed here have enabled us to improve the speed, efficiency, effectiveness and quality of our biscuit production, while improving competitiveness in the European market.

“The modern production lines enable us to meet growing demand from European consumers for our Power Brands, while other factories in our network continue to produce the local and regional heritage brands that consumers have loved for generations.”

The new facility also aligns with the company’s ‘Impact for Growth’ strategy to increase its positive impact on people and the planet.

