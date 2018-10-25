Mondelēz rolls out sustainable cocoa initiative to Brazil

Mondelēz International has rolled its Cocoa Life initiative to Brazil where it will boost the company’s sustainable cocoa supply and help combat climate change.

Cocoa Life aims to create empowered and thriving cocoa farming communities, by helping farmers to become more profitable and sustainable while safeguarding the future of chocolate.

Around the world, the initiative is already making progress in five key cocoa origin countries: Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Indonesia, India and Dominican Republic.

Mondelēz International has been supporting cocoa production in Brazil since 2014 and will build on this work to fully deploy the Cocoa Life program.

In Pará, the company will invest around $200,000 per year over the next three years to empower cocoa farmers and to nurture thriving and independent cocoa communities.

In Bahia, where farmers face a myriad of challenges related to crop management, Cocoa Life will provide guidance on the latest techniques in farm rejuvenation and good agricultural practices to improve yields and the quality of the cocoa produced as well as to mitigate environmental impact.

The cocoa beans produced with Cocoa Life support will be part of Mondelēz International supply chain network for its Lacta chocolate portfolio.

“Brazil is not only a cocoa-growing country but it’s also an important chocolate manufacturing hub, home to one of our local heritage brands, Lacta, one of the country’s favorites and top-selling chocolate brand,” says Christine Montenegro McGrath, Chief of Sustainability & Well-being.

“Cocoa Life has already made a significant impact in West African cocoa farming communities and we expect it will do the same in Brazil.

“In addition, the program will also look at contributing to the preservation of the Amazon rainforest and to the community development.”

The Brazil launch grew out of a collaboration with The Nature Conservancy and its “Forest Cocoa” project, which was created to foster low-carbon family-based farming, generate social and economic benefits and engage farmers to commit to zero deforestation targets and an agroforestry-based restoration of degraded areas.

