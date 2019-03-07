Mondelēz doubles down on cocoa commitment with deforestation pledge

Mondelēz International is doubling down on its commitment to a sustainable cocoa supply chain with plans to combat deforestation in cocoa growing regions.

The plans cover the company’s three largest cocoa-sourcing markets – Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Indonesia.

They aim to restore forests in these regions in a bid to “secure a sustainable future for cocoa by making farms more resilient to climate change”.

This follows the company’s ten-year $400 million Cocoa Life programme launched in 2012.

“Our plans to combat deforestation in cocoa include a commitment to map 100% of the farms that supply Mondelēz International’s Cocoa Life program by the end of 2019,” said Cedric van Cutsem, Associate Director, Operations, Cocoa Life.

“Mapping and monitoring farms will give us a deeper understanding of farmers’ needs so we can help drive effective change.

“In addition, our plans include financial incentives that will encourage farmers and communities to protect and renew forest areas.”

Like this: Like Loading...