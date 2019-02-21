Mini Babybel launch limited-edition charity packs

Cheese snack format Mini Babybel has thrown is weight behind UK charity Comic Relief for the twentieth year running with new limited-edition Red Nose Day packs.

The charity partnership will see Mini Babybel raising money for Comic Relief through the release of limited-edition packs, with a 5p donation made to Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day for every promotional pack.

Each promotional pack includes individually wrapped Mini Babybel complete with fun dares featured on the wrappers.

The limited-edition packaging encourages consumers to share their dare on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, using the dedicated hashtag #BabybelDares, with Mini Babybel donating a further £1 to Comic Relief for each dare shared on social media, with the donation amount capped at a number agreed between Babybel and Comic Relief.

Accompanied by supporting marketing activity, including fun-filled influencer collaborations with famous faces such as Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams, the charity partnership cements the brand’s position as a long-term partner to the charity.

Célina Leroyer, Brand Manager at Bel UK, says: “Mini Babybel is already a beacon brand that’s enjoyed in 43% of all family households in the UK; the ongoing support of Comic Relief, which has continued for 20 years now, highlights Bel UK’s commitment to delivering positive brand perception and perfectly fits with Mini Babybel’s position as a fun filled snack.”

