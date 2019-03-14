Medal winners announced for International Brewing & Cider Awards

133 beers and ciders have been certified as among the best in the world after the medal winners for the 2019 International Brewing and Cider Awards were announced.

The beer medal winners ranged from small craft breweries from all corners of the globe to well-known brands such as Sierra Nevada, Samuel Adams, Camden Town, Deschutes, Fullers and Big Drop.

Meanwhile, successful cider winners included Sheppy’s. Aspall’s, Angry Orchards and Strongbow amongst many smaller craft brands from Somerset, England to Camino, Calfornia.

The competition – attracting entries from 200+ breweries and cider mills from around world – was judged by an international panel of 50 judges.

Over 1,000 beers and ciders from 50 countries were submitted for judging, which took place over an intensive three-day period.

Judging categories ranged from ultra-low ABV beers to high-strength styles, showcasing the versatility and variety found in modern-day brewing.

Cider categories included different fruit varieties, hopped and ice ciders, as well as judging across sweet and dry styles.

An International Brewing & Cider Awards medal is considered among the industry’s most coveted awards.

