McDonald’s & Starbucks to develop recyclable cup

McDonald’s has joined Starbucks and Closed Loop Partners as a founding member of the NextGen Cup Consortium and Challenge to develop a global recyclable and/or compostable cup solution.

This comes hot on the heels of both companies ramping up innovation in their packaging to help reduce waste.

McDonald’s is committing $5 million in partnership with Closed Loop Partners to help launch the NextGen Cup Consortium and Challenge announced earlier this year, bringing the total contributed to $10 million.

The Challenge kicks off in September and invites innovators, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and recyclers to submit their ideas for the next generation of recyclable and/or compostable cups.

Awardees will receive acceleration funding up to $1 million based on key milestones. Up to seven of the awardees will enter a six-month accelerator program to help scale their solutions.

NextGen builds on years of work in the industry and is a critical step in the development of a global end-to-end solution that will potentially allow the 600 billion cups globally to be diverted from landfills and given a second life.

NextGen is building a robust advisory council including leaders in environmental NGOs including WWF; human-centred design, academic leaders, the paper and plastic industry, recyclers, composters, and municipalities.

This council will ensure that the work is grounded in the needs of the entire value chain and the cups make it from shelf to consumer and back through the recovery system to another high value use.

Launching in September, The NextGen Cup Challenge, in partnership with OpenIDEO, is the first initiative in this journey.

It will be open to supply chain leaders, innovators and solution providers that have promising solutions to recovery of single use cups, with a focus on the fibre-based hot and cold cup, starting with creating a fully recyclable and/ or compostable cup in North America.

