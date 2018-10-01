McDonald’s removes artificial ingredients from classic burgers range

McDonald’s has removed artificial presentative, artificial flavours and added colours from artificial sources from its ‘classic burgers’ at all its 14,000 US restaurants.

In a company update, the fast food giant said that only the pickle slices contain an artificial preservative but “customers are able to skip it if they prefer”.

The classic burgers include the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, double Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Big Mac.

“From switching to 100% fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers, cooked right when ordered, to removing artificial preservatives in our Chicken McNuggets, and committing to cage-free eggs by 2025, we have made significant strides in evolving the quality of our food,” said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s USA President.

“We know quality choices are important to our customers, and this latest positive change to our classic burgers demonstrates our committed journey to leading with the customer and building a better McDonald’s.”

