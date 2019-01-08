Mash Direct phasing out black plastic packaging

In a move designed to align its operations closer to changing consumer preferences, Northern Ireland’s Mash Direct is phasing out black plastic packaging.

The move will see the manufacturer remove all black packaging by St. Patrick’s Day on 17 March.

This, it says, will remove up to 240 tonnes of black placing from the food system every year.

The manufacturer is strengthening its green credentials elsewhere in the business by extending its commitment to keep its range free of palm oil.

In a company update, Mash Direct said: “In 2018, we achieved our goal of eradicating palm oil from our products in light of the issues surrounding deforestation.

“We reformulated the recipe of our Chilli Baby Bakes to remove palm oil and continue to enforce this rule across our new product development.

“In 2019 we are aiming to remove all black plastic from our packaging by April, years ahead of the targets set by many major supermarkets.”

