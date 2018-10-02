Mars sells Drinks business to Lavazza

Mars is offloading its Drinks business to Italian coffee brand Lavazza in a deal which allows the latter to focus on the away-from-home market.

CEO Antonio Baravalle said: “This acquisition fits perfectly within our international expansion strategy, the objective of strengthening key markets, as well as the pursuit of having an even closer relationship with end consumers.

“Indeed, this acquisition strengthens the Lavazza Group’s position in the OCS and Vending segments, which offer considerable opportunities for growth and development.”

Grant F. Reid CEO/Office of the President, Mars, Incorporated, said: “Mars Drinks has been an important part of our business for many years, and while it’s always hard to say goodbye to great brands, valued Associates and friends, we believe now is the right time for a change.

“We are confident this decision will better enable long-term success for the Drinks business with Lavazza – a company that shares our values and has a dedicated focus on beverages – and will allow the business and its Associates to continue to thrive.”

Through this deal, the Lavazza Group will acquire Mars’ coffee businesses in North America, Germany, the UK, France, Canada and Japan, including its related systems and its production facilities in the UK and United States.

The acquisition includes the Flavia tabletop machines business and the Klix freestanding Vending machine business, which boast a large machine park installed throughout their markets of operation, and a broad portfolio of coffee and other hot beverages commercialised under both proprietary brands as well as through licensed brands.

The businesses involved in the acquisition generated a turnover of approximately $350 million in 2017 and has a workforce of approximately 900 people.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals and procedures being completed.

