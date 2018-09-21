Mars launches ‘Cocoa for Generations’ sustainability strategy

Mars Wrigley Confectionery is launching a new plan to overhaul its cocoa supply chain which, it says, “places the interest of the smallholder farmer at its centre”.

The ‘Cocoa for Generations’ plan aims to safeguard children and forests as well as creating a pathway for farmers and cocoa-growing communities to thrive.

The plan is backed by a $1 billion investment over ten years and, Mars said, is incremental to its ‘Sustainable in a Generation Plan’ investment unveiled last year.

It is comprised of two pillars, the first of which – ‘Responsible Cocoa Today’ – prioritised short-term action, while the second – ‘Responsible Cocoa Tomorrow’ – sees more long-lasting actions.

Through its first pillar, Mars aims to have 100% of its cocoa from the Responsible Cocoa program responsibly sourced globally and traceable by 2025. Responsible Cocoa means having systems in place to address deforestation, child labour and higher incomes for farmers.

Through its second pillar, Mars hopes to demonstrate that a step-change in farmer income and livelihoods is possible. In partnership with an initial global group of 75,000 cocoa farming families and cocoa suppliers, Mars plans to test ways to increase productivity, income, resilience, and overall sustainability through crop and income diversification, gender programs, village and savings and loan models and farm development plans.

“For nearly 40 years we’ve been working to achieve sustainable cocoa production,” said John Ament, Global Vice President – Cocoa, Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

“We don’t have all the answers but our first step is to put the farmer at the centre of our ambitions and actions. We plan to inspire others and work together to ensure Cocoa for Generations.”

