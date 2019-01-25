Maple Leaf Foods launches Impossible Burger challenger

Maple Leaf Foods’ alternative protein brand Lightlife Foods is launching its Impossible Burger rival with the launch of a plant-based burger offering the sensory experience of beef.

The meaty analogue is created from pea-protein and its thus free of gluten, soy and artificial flavours. The launch comes as the Lightlife brand celebrates its 40th year in business.

Product development took a culinary approach mixing familiar ingredients including pea protein, virgin coconut oil and beetroot powder. The end result, Lightlife says, is a “juicy and meaty burger”.

Like its competitors, the burger is intended to be grilled, meaning an open flame will make it even meatier.

The burger is part of a new and improved line-up of core products which include plant-based Italian sausage, bratwurst sausage and ground beef style product.

“With 40 years of leadership in plant-based food innovation, we understand taste is a priority for all consumers,” says Dan Curtin, President of Lightlife Foods.

“We didn’t join the plant-based category overnight—we’ve long been pioneering the industry.

“Our new burger is delicious thanks to decades of culinary know-how, and we know we’ll be serving up an entirely better experience for consumers who want a break from traditional meat or whose palates are craving a new adventure. It’s not science—it’s just good food.”

In the US, the Lightlife Burger starts shipping to foodservice this month and hits grocery store shelves starting in late March, with more products quickly following.

The Canadian launch follows suit in April.

