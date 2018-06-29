Maple Leaf acquire poultry plants from Ceircola Farms

Maple Leaf Foods is acquiring two poultry plants and associated supply from Cericola Farms, which collectively processes around 32 million kg of chicken each year.

The plants produce chicken free-from antibiotics, a market which Maple Leaf Foods is looking to expand in.

Moreover, Maple Leaf has also secured 100% of the processed chicken volume from Cericola’s primary processing plant located in Schomberg, Ontario, and holds an option to acquire this asset and associated plant supply in three years.

“This acquisition will build Maple Leaf’s market leadership in these value-added categories and enable us to meet growing consumer demand,” said Michael McCain, President and CEO.

The acquisition provides Maple Leaf with additional supply and value-added processing capability to advance its leadership in higher value categories.

Like this: Like Loading...