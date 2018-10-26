Maple Foods expands plant-based presence with new company launch

Major meat player Maple Foods is expanding into the plant-based sector with the launched of a new dedicated food company.

The new company, called Greenleaf Foods, will support Maple Foods’ Field Roast Grain Meat and Lightlife Foods plant-based brands, and operate as an independent subsidiary.

It aims to build a “robust portfolio of brands and products to offer consumers more plant-based food choices”.

Headquartered in Chicago, the company’s management team is led by industry veteran Dan Curtin.

He said: “We have established leading brands that are known for delicious, high-quality products and we are excited to build on and invest in that expertise to drive innovation and accelerate our growth.

“Leadership in the fast-growing plant-based protein market is fundamental to pursuing Maple Leaf Foods’ broader vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth.”

