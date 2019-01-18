Major players join easyfairs seminar programme

Major names including Coca-Cola, Iceland and Innocent Drinks will be taking to the stage as part of this year’s seminar programme for Packaging Innovations, Label&Print and Empack.

Easyfairs will host an impressive two-day CPD accredited conference programme across five stages and will also feature experts from Britvic, L’Occitane and WRAP.

James Drake-Brockman, Divisional Director of Easyfairs’ Packaging Portfolio, said: “We are thrilled to have so many fantastic speakers on board, from a broad range of major retailers and smaller brands, through to independent industry experts, and we still have more to be announced.

“The programme promises to offer a unique insight into the latest challenges, trends and technologies in the packaging industry, which are guaranteed to inspire any packaging professional in attendance.”

Iceland’s fight against single-use plastic has been dominating the recent news agenda, with the company revealing that its successful bottle deposit scheme has led to 311,500 plastic bottles being recycled.

With plastic in mind, Iceland’s Own Label and Packaging Manager, Ian Schofield, will be discussing the company’s commitment to remove all plastic from its own-label product packaging one-year on from its initial pledge.

After becoming the first supermarket chain in the UK to introduce plastic-free zones to its supermarkets, Daniel Frohwein, Team Leader and Head Coach at Thorntons Budgens Belsize Park, will be discussing how plastic can be removed from supermarket shelves.

Visitors looking to discover the latest developments in this area can also visit the Plastic Free Aisle, which will display some of the very latest and most cutting-edge plastic-free packaging solutions.

Sustainability will also be in the spotlight on the dedicated Ecopack Stage. From reducing waste and finding energy efficient solutions, to sourcing more recyclable materials, the two-day agenda will offer an in-depth insight into packaging’s hottest topic.

Kevin Vyse, Senior Packaging Technologist and Circular Economy Lead at Marks and Spencer, will explore how companies can adapt to a circular economy mindset and how packaging professionals can make the most of virgin plastics.

Louise Stevens, Head of Circular Economy at Innocent Drinks, will further discuss the circular economy as she explains Innocent’s unique take on the subject.

Continuing the theme will be Justin Kempson, Sales and Innovation Director at Charpak. During his talk, he will share the learnings the company faced in creating its innovative recycling solutions, recognising its responsibility to shape consumer perception, and their progress made towards achieving a truly circular plastics economy.

Hans van Bochove, Vice President European Public Affairs at Coca-Cola European Partners, will also take to the Ecopack stage to tackle single-use plastics as he discusses Coca-Cola’s perspective on the issue and the company’s plans to action change.

In addition to sustainability, speakers will be discussing the latest innovations in packaging technology. For example, Barbara Galli, Global Marketing and Communication Lead at Chiquita, will be discussing how the company has harnessed AR technology to engage consumers in a static category.

Drake-Brockman added: “There is sure to be something for everyone on stage this year. From the Big Plastics Debate, through to the use of AR technology on packaging labels, the seminar content will address the biggest issues and developments from within the industry. I can’t wait to hear what these leading packaging experts have to say.”

Easyfairs returns to Birmingham’s NEC on 27 & 28 February 2019.

