Major food players form animal welfare coalition

A group of seven food companies, including Nestlé, Unilever and Sodexo, has formed the Global Coalition for Animal Welfare (GCAW) to advance animal welfare standards across the global food supply chain.

Believed to be the world’s first global food industry-led collaboration uniting major companies and animal welfare experts, GCAW aims to improve standard for animals at scale to meet consumer demand for food products from animals reared in systems that promote good welfare.

GCAW aims to publish a collective action agenda in 2019, focusing on five priority work streams, including cage free policies and improved broiler chicken welfare.

Neil Barrett, Sodexo’s Group Senior Vice President Corporate Responsibility, said: “At Sodexo, we believe that animal welfare is a key component of a sustainable supply chain alongside food safety, food security, nutrition, good environmental practices, and fundamental rights for workers.

“We have been working on this issue across the company for a number of years and we are now taking our commitment to the next level by collaborating with key players to enhance alignment between stakeholders and use scale to better improve the welfare of farmed animals.”

The coalition is completed by Aramark, Compass Group, Elior Group and IKEA Food Services.

