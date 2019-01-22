Macpac design ‘all in one’ solution for pancake day

MacPac were recently approach by their customer with an ideal to deliver an ‘all in one’ pancake day special to drive sales.

They were briefed to form a tray that would securely hold in place a Lyle’s Golden Syrup bottle and a Squeezy Lemon juice, delivered in a Salter Pancake Pan, with branded and instructional card sleeve.

It was essential that the inner forming sitting in the frying pan should offer a protective snug fit for the two containers to eliminate any product movement during transportation and give good on-shelf presentation.

As well as providing protection, the forming had to be made from recycled material and be 100% recyclable, so the choice of material was R-PET – 90% recycled PET and is 100% recyclable.

Controlling the cut was essential to allow the cavities to line up with the pan rim and the die-cut sleeve. This was achieved by the very best of design engineering and production, in a well-managed and tightly- controlled process, using the very latest in-line pressure forming machines.

Macpac controlled the whole process from design to manufacture under one roof enabled them to respond to the customer requirements and meet their deadline.

