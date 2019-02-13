Macpac launching Breakdown PET at Packaging Innovations

This year’s Packaging Innovations will see Macpac present Breakdown PET, a packaging solution that naturally decomposes in a few years rather than centuries.

The material, both fully recyclable and biodegradable, has the same characteristics as standard R-PET with at least 90% recyclable content but has the added benefit of an end-of-life solution.

Breakdown PET is not primarily designed for landfill but for recycling. Just as conventional R-PET is.

For a number of reasons billions of plastic containers find their way into landfill. Breakdown PET provides a viable solution to these discarded containers enabling a greatly accelerated decomposition in landfill.

The naturally-occurring micro-organisms that live in landfill love carbon and landfill sites are filled with it! Macpac acknowledge there is a lot of carbon in plastic but they say that it is in the long polymer chains which are difficult for micro-organisms to consume and that is the root of the problem.

Breakdown PET makes the chains smaller and easier to break down.

Macpac said that Breakdown PET has an additive composed of organic compounds that attract microbes when placed into microbe-rich environments. There are no enzymes or microbes within the additive. Collectively they feast on the polymer chains breaking down the chemical bonds that hold the plastic together. Leading to biodegradation.

Macpac are inviting visitors to the show to come to their stand D30 to hear more about Breakdown PET or to make an appointment to speak to one of their specialists to learn more about the product.

