Macpac rise to the challenge for Genius

Macpac has been supplying Genius with thermoformed plastic trays since 2015 in addition to their existing collaboration with the gluten-free bakers they currently supply a further 4 SKU’s to them for a range of bakery products.

Understandably environmental considerations are to the fore and as such all trays are a blend of recycled PET containing 80% recyclate and all are 100% recyclable.

Macpac assert that they are synonymous with bespoke packaging, that they have a 40 year record in design and manufacture of food and non-food packaging.

They say that it seemed a perfect match, innovative independent bakers with a strong creative flair involved in a growing health market collaborating with an independent, family-owned innovative packaging designer and supplier.

Gillian Patterson, Technical Category Buyer – Packaging at Genius, said: “We are delighted with our relationship with Macpac – we have a packaging designer and manufacturer that understands our business and how we fit in our market and our environmental focus– they interpret our brief clearly and precisely and can deliver on time to budget and specification.”

Raising the standards for bakery and confectionery packaging

When it comes to bespoke packaging Macpac has, for a long time, been the preferred choice for speciality brands.

With a design and manufacturing expertise under one roof the company has made a number of unique and quite distinctive initiatives into the bakery and confectionery markets in terms of specialist machinery, materials technology, unique formings and closures and quite simply breathtakingly first class designs.

All this has given them serious, long term supply positions with various brands in the bakery and confectionery markets as well as with leading multiple and independent retailers.

Like this: Like Loading...