Lightweight ‘stealth’ caps launching on Müller milk products

A new lightweight recyclable “stealth” milk caps using 13% less plastic material is being rolled out by dairy company Müller in the UK.

The new cap, which allows the company to slash 300 tonnes of plastic every year, is the result of 18 months working with PACCOR.

The new compression mould caps were tested across Müller’s dairy network throughout 2018.

They will now be included on all of the company’s branded and private label fresh milk products from February.

Müller said the cap is part of its plan to “create a profitable, progressive and efficient fresh milk business in Britain”.

Patrick Müller, CEO of Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “We’re clear about the need to reduce our use of plastic, and we have removed 10,000 tonnes of plastic from our milk bottles since 2016. This is great progress, but we can, and we will do more.

“Customers and consumers can be assured that Müller is working to lead in this and other important areas.

“We are convinced that the work we do with our packaging, operational excellence and with dairy farmers who supply us to protect against market volatility, are real points of difference.”

