Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, a leading global specialist in sealing products and their application, has released its latest generation of EPDM sealing materials.

The latest material portfolio offers optimised temperature and media stability, as well as full safety testing in accordance with industry standards. Material availability is via Dichtomatik UK Ltd, the exclusive provider for Freudenberg Sealing Technologies’ food and beverage products in the UK.

Thanks to its latest generation of EPDM materials, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is opening individual optimisation potential for plant constructors and operators. Offering a temperature range of up to 180°C, the materials provide higher stability in water and steam for a short period. Furthermore, the latest EPDM generation is highly resistant to CIP/SIP procedures.

Whether designed as an O-ring, shaped part, lip seal or diaphragm, the qualities of the latest EPDM material generation mean it can be put to use in three different degrees of hardness: 60 EPDM 290; 70 EPDM 291; and 85 EPDM 292.

