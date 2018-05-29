Save the date for the UK’s only lab-dedicated exhibition showcase

Lab Innovations, the UK’s only trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry, returns to the NEC, Birmingham on 31 October & 1 November 2018.

Free-to-attend and supported by some of the UK’s top scientific institutions, Lab Innovations is the nation’s largest gathering of laboratory professionals, growing year on year, with almost a third more attendees in 2017.

As well as an exhibition of products and services, visitors can also benefit from learning and business opportunities, with 98% recommending Lab Innovations as a “must attend” event.

Covering a broad spectrum of industries, including the life sciences, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, materials science, food and drink, visitors can see the latest product innovations and services from companies such as: Perkin Elmer, SLS, VWR, Eppendorf, Shimadzu and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Attendees will also be able to learn more about applications and hot topics in science. The Royal Society of Chemistry will again be hosting another fascinating lecture series in its dedicated theatre, and UK magazine Laboratory News will be organising the presentations in the “Insights and Innovations” theatre sponsored by Perkin Elmer.

With over 35 hours of seminars and conferences on a broad range of the latest industry topics, everyone will have the opportunity to attend at least some of these talks.

New to 2018, an area dedicated to the “Sustainable Laboratory” will highlight environmentally-friendly products and examples of sustainable initiatives in the lab. Other new features include a “Cleanroom Pavilion” – focusing on cleanroom technology – the “Lab News Village” – dedicated to exhibitors not seen at previous shows – and a pavilion for SLS, the UK’s largest independent supplier of laboratory equipment, chemicals and consumables.

