KP Snacks launches UK recycling scheme for snack packaging

British snack maker KP Snacks is launching a nationwide recycling scheme for nuts, popcorn, crisps and pretzels packets.

The scheme is run in partnership with recyclers TerraCycle and will give people the chance to set up collection points around the UK.

All brands of nuts, popcorn, crisps and pretzels packaging will be accepted, and the recycled material will ultimately be turned into new plastic items such as outdoor furniture.

Mark Thorpe, KP Snacks CEO, says: “I’m delighted to launch this new recycling scheme with TerraCycle, which for the first time will allow not only crisp packets, but also nuts, popcorn and pretzels packets to be recycled.

“This initiative is just one part of our pacKPromise; a three-stage plan to reduce our packaging impact.

“Phase One of KP’s pacKPromise is to use less packaging. We have invested significantly in our Hula Hoops factory and are now using 23% less packaging in our Hula Hoops multipacks.

“Phase Two is to provide a short-term recycling solution, which we are doing with the launch of this new programme with TerraCycle.

“Phase Three is for our plastic packaging to be fully recyclable by 2025 as part of our membership of the UK Plastics Pact.”

Like this: Like Loading...