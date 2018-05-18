KP Snacks swoops for Tyrrells’ snack brands

KP Snacks, the British maker of bagged snacks including McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, Butterkist, is acquiring hand-cooked crisp business, Tyrells, from The Hershey Company for an undisclosed sum.

The Tyrrells business includes a Head Office and two manufacturing sites in the UK, along with US manufacturing capabilities, the Aroma Snacks business in Germany and Yarra Valley Snack Foods in Australia.

“This acquisition is a fantastic opportunity for us to add premium hand-cooked crisps to the KP business and a brand which further increases our capability in the sharing category,” said KP Snacks CEO Mark Thorpe.

“We can now offer our consumers and customers a total savoury snacking category portfolio.”

Maarten Leerdam, Executive Chairman of KP Snacks’ parent company Intersnack Group, added: “The Intersnack Board is delighted about this opportunity.

“It is an excellent strategic fit which not only strengthens our market coverage in the UK and France with the Tyrrells brand but also adds Aroma Snacks in Germany and their promising brand Lisa organic potato chips.

“Last but not least we extend our international footprint towards Australia via Yarra Valley Snacks with Tyrrells and the local better-for-you brands Thomas Chipman and Wholesome.”

Like this: Like Loading...