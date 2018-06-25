KM Packaging launches new lidding solution

KM Packaging, the global supplier of flexible packaging and lidding films, has launched its KPeel PLUS+ range of lidding solutions.

The new range is designed to overcome the challenges faced by many food manufacturers when working in demanding tray sealing conditions.

According to a company release, the new range is part of the KPeel family of peelable polysester lidding films and “conquers the sealing and contamination challenges created when packing tricky foodstuffs, such as oily products, processed vegetables, pasta and sauces”.

The range can be used for a multitude of food applications including ambient, chilled and frozen, is dual ovenable and available with or without anti-fog.

“KPeel PLUS+ enables us to deliver a broad range of high performance solutions that combine a heavier heat seal coating with excellent transparency, clarity and print properties,” said Nigel Down, Head of Technical at KM Packaging.

