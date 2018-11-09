Kite offers moisture damage protection with new desiccant additions

Kite Packaging has expanded its range of desiccants to cater for all the different requirements of businesses as they distribute a huge variation of products throughout the year.

As businesses send out soaring volumes of products in the lead up to Christmas, getting the protection element right becomes more and more pivotal to executing the pick, pack and despatch process.

Kite’s product experts have introduced two new types of desiccants in addition to its silica gel to offer the ultimate range of moisture absorbing protection.

The company’s new clay desiccant is an economical, non-corrosive sachet from an environmentally-friendly origin.

It preserves the quality and properties of items against moisture attacks and provides a low cost, greener alternative to silica gel for moisture absorption.

Next, Kite has introduced its molecular sieve desiccant, a particularly effective sachet that absorbs water vapour more rapidly and reduces it to much lower levels in more extreme temperatures.

A household favourite in moisture absorption, silica gel, and volatile corrosion inhibitor paper are both available on Kite’s ecommerce site as well, making the business’s protection range against outside elements stronger than ever.

