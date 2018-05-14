Kite adds rubber bands and new postal tubes to online portfolio

Kite Packaging is continuing to grow its vast product range by adding rubber bands and postal tubes.

This latest move is just another one of the many steps that the company is taking to supply an extensive range of products to the industry.

The rubber bands are comprised of high latex content meaning they are ideal for binding and storing a range of items and can be used a number amount of times.

There are six available sizes which cater for a variety of products, whether it’s using the smaller sizes to bind documents or using the larger, heavier duty bands to bind bulkier items.

One product that in particular rubber bands work well with is round postal tubes, as they are ideal for collating them together to prevent them from separating.

Kite has extended this ever popular postal tube range by developing an additional three sizes, one of which complies with Royal Mail’s large letter requirements.

These new additions will help businesses secure and protect a larger variety of their stock in storage and transit. Kite is very quickly accommodating the demand of the fast-paced e-commerce industry, constantly introducing new products to make business packaging clear cut.

