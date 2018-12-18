Kite Packaging welcome West Midlands Mayor to Coventry site

This week, Kite Packaging welcomed West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to its Regional Distribution Centre in Coventry.

The Kite Packaging team said they were “delighted” to show Mr Street around their day-to-day operations and give him a deeper insight into the brand.

The organisation, which has expanded its Coventry operation and earned a place on the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Barometer earlier this year, is set for continued growth as it goes in to 2019.

With a regional branch network across the UK, the business also has sites in Rotherham, Swindon, Letchworth, Sittingbourne Portsmouth and Gateshead, as well as an Environmental Compliance business and a leading ecommerce offering.

Coventry and Warwickshire’s Growth Hub’s Strategic Account Manager, Phil Peak, joined them as Mr Street explored Kite’s Coventry base and met with some of its employees.

Kite’s key founding principle of a sense of partnership being at the heart of every good long-term relationship has laid solid foundations as the Kite brand has grown over its 18 year history.

Kite’s hard work and dedication to its sector did not go amiss, with Mr Street describing it as “a hidden gem in the Coventry economy”.

Managing Partner Gavin Ashe said: “On behalf of all the staff and partners at Kite Packaging, we’d like to thank Andy Street for the time he gave us. It was great to be able to talk about the opportunities and difficulties that we all face.”

