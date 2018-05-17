Kite Packaging exhibiting at the Safety Health Exhibition Show

Kite Packaging is taking its team of in-house load retention specialists to the South’s Health and Safety Exhibition, which is taking place on the 22nd of May.

The event, otherwise known as the SHE Show, will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Milton Keynes, and will be exploring safety as a value and mental wellbeing.

With the scale UK businesses operating in the warehousing and freight sectors, the requirement for universal health and safety practice is an essential factor to the successful running of a company.

For Kite Packaging, health and safety is paramount in the workplace. The firm has been recently focusing on ensuring the correct practice is being carried out by businesses when it comes to palletised goods.

The company’s Load Retention specialists can carry out packaging audits for businesses which evaluate whether they are safely securing loads, therefore minimising hazards.

