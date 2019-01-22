Kite Packaging provides ultimate segmented in-the-box protection

Kite Packaging has extended its in-the-box packaging offering by introducing new innovative dividers.

A dynamic, recyclable packing solution, these self-locking universal dividers are the perfect solution for carton boxes where goods need segmented protection.

With their easy-tear perforations, users can slot and configure a different, customised size which suits all the different dimensions of individual requirements.

The product’s ability to adapt makes it ideal for a huge variety of applications, as they ensure box contents are soundly segmented with an array of light cushioning intervals.

Therefore, if you need to divide and protect bottles, ceramics, cosmetics or electrical goods, these dividers can cater for all specifications across a wide range of industries.

They are 100% recyclable, making them another useful eco-friendly product that will help the Kite team achieve their 2019 goal of reducing their plastic footprint.

Kite Packaging announced their plastic challenge last September, where the company made a bid to reduce its own plastic waste as well as its customers’ waste by a united 120 tonnes.

