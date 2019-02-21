Kite Packaging introduces dynamic gummed paper tape dispenser

As its environmental drive continues to flourish, Kite Packaging has developed a new gummed paper tape dispenser to add to its online offering.

The new machine is another innovative addition for the Kite team, one that enables its customer base to seal cartons with eco-friendly paper tape, therefore reducing the amount of plastic waste produced from other traditional tapes.

Its manual design makes it ideal for light to medium volume packing operations and its compact sizing offers the ultimate table top sealing solution for small to medium distribution businesses across the country.

This dispenser has been designed with time-saving in mind as its large water tank and fill chamber ensures water is always topped up.

It’s also equipped with long and effective brushes which moisten and coat the tape quickly, thus eliminating the need for a water heater.

Kite’s new machine can help companies achieve efficiency in the smaller, manual workspace whilst strengthening their environmentally-friendly characteristics to their brand.

Packaging tape plays a pivotal part in safeguarding products throughout transit, gummed paper tape is an excellent option as it provides a tamper-evident, temperature tolerant solution that does not harm the environment.

Like this: Like Loading...