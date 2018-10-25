Kite Packaging expands presence with new North East centre

Kite Packaging is extending its network of regional distribution centres to service the North East of the UK, bolstering its existing operational footprint across the midlands, north, Thames Valley, South Wales, South Coast and South East.

The company’s existing regional distribution infrastructure and in-house specialist teams will work alongside the local team of experts in the North East to offer practical and cost-saving solutions to local businesses for their packaging.

The expertise they offer includes corrugated re-design, a specialist automotive & aerospace design team, in-the-box solutions, load stability/stretch film solutions and compliance with the packaging regulations, providing customers with a packaging company that can offer them a comprehensive service & solutions capability.

Kite’s new North East RDC based in Washington will be staffed by a highly experienced team from the industry with plans to expand the team further in the near future.

