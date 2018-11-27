Kite brings new magnum air shock bottle cushioning to market

Kite Packaging has introduced its new magnum sized air shock protection to its already extensive online offering.

As Christmas and the New Year fast approaches, the Kite team have brought their new magnum air shock bottle packaging to market in preparation for the festive celebrations that lie ahead.

Often, for businesses that are sending out celebratory bottles of champagne or any other larger spirit bottles, it can prove difficult to find the right quality packaging that is suitable for the job in hand.

Kite’s new air shock bottle packaging provides the utmost care and protection for goods throughout the transit period thanks to their segmented, inflated air pouches.

Another new addition in Kite’s suite of air shock cushioning is the company’s new mobile pack. The dimensions of which have all been carefully designed to accommodate a wide range of phones on the market.

Ensuring high value electrical items are kept safe in the post or on the road can be a major concern for many businesses – Kite’s sophisticated air shock for electronics offers the ideal protection, therefore keeping damages to a minimum.

Like this: Like Loading...